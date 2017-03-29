Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 1.40 cents higher at $4.26 a bushel; May corn was up .60 cent at $3.5840 a bushel; May oats was down 1.60 cents at $2.3320 a bushel while May soybeans lost .20 cent to $9.7160 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .33 cent higher at $1.2100 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .58 cent at $1.3293 pound; April lean hogs gained .33 cent to $.6543 a pound.