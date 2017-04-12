Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 1 cent lower at $4.3220 a bushel; May corn was up .20 cent at $3.6660 a bushel; May oats was up 3.40 cents at $2.2320 a bushel while May soybeans gained 8 cents to $9.4720 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .63 cent higher at $1.2388 a pound; April feeder cattle was up .68 cent at $1.3785 pound; April lean hogs lost .03 cent to $.6263 a pound.