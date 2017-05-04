Grain lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 7 cents lower at $4.46 a bushel; May corn was down 4.60 cents at $3.6140 a bushel; July oats was up 1.60 cents at $2.40 a bushel while May soybeans lost 3.60 cents to $9.6160 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 4.50 cents higher at $1.3455 a pound; May feeder cattle was up 1.90 cents at $1.5520 pound; May lean hogs rose .98 cent to $.6893 a pound.