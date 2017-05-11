Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 5 cents lower at $4.29 a bushel; May corn was up 2 cents at $3.6320 a bushel; July oats was up 3 cents at $2.4720 a bushel while May soybeans gained 1.20 cents to $9.6040 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .30 cent lower at $1.2390 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .90 cent at $1.4360 pound; May lean hogs gained .58 cent to $.7163 a pound.