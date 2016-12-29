Grain Mixed,livestock Mostly Higher

Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 3.25 cents to 4.0475 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 1.50 cents at 3.4975 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1.25 cents at $2.2650 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 3.50 cents to $10.0325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up 2.73 cents at $1.1870 a pound; January feeder cattle rose .20 cent at $1.3192 a pound; while February lean hogs fell .45 cent at $.6465 a pound.