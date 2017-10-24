Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 2.60 cents at $4.34 a bushel; Dec corn down 1 cent 3.5020 a bushel; December oats higher 5 cents at $2.7840 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was 3.20 cents lower at $9.7740 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.1193 a pound; October feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.5388 a pound; December lean hogs was down .30 cent at $.6323 a pound.