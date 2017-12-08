Grains higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 1.20 cents at $3.9540 a bushel; Dec corn up 1.60 cent 3.4040 a bushel; March oats lost 1.20 cents at $2.4360 a bushel while January soybeans was 2 cents higher at $9.94 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was up .20 cent at $1.1583 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .55 cent at $1.4688 a pound; December lean hogs was down .33 cent at $.6390 a pound.