Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 4.20 cents at $4.23 a bushel; Dec corn lost 1 cent 3.42 a bushel; December oats was down 3.40 cents at $2.5340 a bushel while Jan. soybeans lost 4.60 cents at $9.8560 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down 53 cent at $1.1833 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .60 cent at $1.5113 a pound; December lean hogs gained .28 cent at $.6093 a pound.