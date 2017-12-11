Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was down 3.20 cents at $4.1560 a bushel; Dec corn lower 1.20 cents 3.3860 a bushel; March oats lost 2.20 cents at $2.3960 a bushel while January soybeans was 4.40 cents lower at $9.8520 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .05 cent at $1.1553 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .03 cent at $1.4520 a pound; December lean hogs was up .18 cent at $.6385 a pound.