Grains mixed, livestock higher

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 1.60 cents at $4.2540 a bushel; Dec corn fell .20 cent 3.4840 a bushel; December oats gained .20 cent at $2.6540 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was up 2 cents at $9.7720 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was up 4.63 cents at $1.20 a pound; October feeder cattle was up 2 cents at $1.5848 a pound; December lean hogs gained .23 cent at $.6468 a pound.