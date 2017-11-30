Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 1.20 cents at $4.1520 a bushel; Dec corn gained 3 cents to 3.42 a bushel; December oats lost .60 cent at $2.4560 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was down 3.60 cents at $9.8860 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was down .13 cent at $1.2035 a pound; January feeder cattle lost .15 cent at $1.5543 a pound; December lean hogs gained .35 cent at $.6543 a pound.