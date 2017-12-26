Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was up 1.20 cents at $4.26 a bushel; March corn lost .40 cent 3.5140 a bushel; March oats lost 1 cent at $2.4140 a bushel while January soybeans was up 7.60 cents at $9.5720 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

December live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.1995 a pound; January feeder cattle rose .43 cent at $1.4198 a pound; February lean hogs was off .03 cent at $.7000 a pound.