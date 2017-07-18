Harley-Davidson and Goldman Sachs fall but Netflix leaps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Netflix Inc., up $21.90 to $183.60
The streaming video service said it gained a better-than-expected 5.2 million subscribers in the second quarter.
Harley-Davidson Inc., down $3.05 to $48.95
The motorcycle maker disclosed weak sales and cut its forecast for shipments in 2017.
LM Ericsson Telefon AB, down $1.22 to $6.07
The mobile networks company had a weak second quarter and will cut more spending, as it doesn't expect business to improve soon.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $5.95 to $223.31
The investment bank's trading businesses had another difficult quarter.
Puma Biotechnology Inc., up $7.35 to $93.45
The Food and Drug Administration approved the company's drug Nerlynx, which is intended to keep breast cancer from coming back.
Tile Shop Holdings Inc., down $5.25 to $15
The stone tile retailer cut its annual forecasts and reported weak sales.
Amazon.com Inc., up $14.34 to $1,024.45
The online retailer has begun selling ready-to-cook meal packages in a bid to expand its groceries business.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $17.02 to $374.98
The Mexican food chain said it temporarily closed a Virginia location after reports of customers getting ill.