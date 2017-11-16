Hawaiian Airlines CEO to step down, be replaced by insider

Hawaiian Airlines says longtime CEO Mark Dunkerley will retire in March and be replaced by the airline's chief commercial officer.

The airline said Thursday that Peter Ingram would take over on March 1.

Ingram joined Hawaiian as chief financial officer in December 2005, six months after the airline emerged from bankruptcy protection. Since 2011, he has overseen marketing and sales, network planning and other functions at the nation's 10th-largest airline by traffic.

Dunkerley has been CEO since 2005 and expanded the airline by adding more than a half-dozen new routes to Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.