Japan maglev contractors formally charged in bid rigging

Interested in Japan? Add Japan as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Japan news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Prosecutors have formally charged four of Japan's biggest construction companies for allegedly colluding on bids for a multibillion dollar high-speed maglev train line connecting Tokyo and central Japan.

The Tokyo District Prosecutors Office said in a statement Friday it had formally indicted Taisei Corp., Kajima Corp., Obayashi Corp. and Shimizu Corp., along with an executive each from Taisei and Kajima, for allegedly violating anti-trust laws.

They say the builders coordinated bidding to ensure each won a similar share of contracts for the line, called the Linear Chuo Shinkansen.

The $80 billion magnetic levitation, or maglev, railway between Tokyo and Nagoya is a decades-long project backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government as a showcase. It is expected to open in 2027.

Bid-rigging remains entrenched in Japan's construction and other sectors.