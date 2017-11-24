Japan's Mitsubishi Materials reports faked quality data

Mitsubishi Materials Corp., a maker of components used in autos, aircraft and electricity generation, has become the latest among major Japanese companies to report faked quality data.

Executives of the company bowed before reporters in apology Friday as they reported on falsified data by some subsidiaries.

Similar troubles have tarnished the image of other major manufacturers such as Nissan Motor and Kobe Steel. Mitsubishi Materials said the problems affected scores of customers.

The company said in a statement that three of its subsidiaries faked data on products to meet specifications. It submitted a report to Japan's transport ministry on Friday.

Repeated disclosures of such practices by some of Japan's most respected companies have prompted automakers, aircraft manufacturers and other customers to conduct their own investigations.