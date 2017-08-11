JC Penney reports 2Q loss

J.C. Penney is reporting a loss of $62 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Plano, Texas, company had a loss of 20 cents per share.

Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share, which is 3 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The department store posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.87 billion.

J.C. Penney Co. expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 to 65 cents per share.

