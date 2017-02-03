Jobless Rates Rose in January for Asians and Recent Veterans

The unemployment rate for Asians jumped in January to its highest level since September, though it remains below the rates for all other major racial groups in the United States.

The Asian jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent from 2.6 percent in December, which had been the lowest level since 2007. The rate, however, rose for an encouraging reason: More people began looking for work. Because not all of them found jobs immediately, more people were counted as unemployed.

Unemployment also rose in January for recent veterans. The jobless rate for veterans who have served in the armed forces anytime since September 2001 rose to 6.3 percent from 5.7 percent.

For other major worker groups, unemployment was relatively flat.

All told, employers added 227,000 jobs in January. The overall unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent in December. The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.