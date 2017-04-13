JPMorgan beats profit forecasts, helped by interest rates

JPMorgan Chase reports first-quarter earnings that easily beat analysts' estimates, helped by the slow and steady climb of interest rates from a year earlier as well a solid performance in investment banking.

The nation's largest bank by assets reported net income of $6.45 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with net income of $5.52 billion, or $1.35 a share from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the bank to earn $1.51 a share.

As expected, JPMorgan's bottom line benefited directly from the Federal Reserve's push to raise interest rates over the past year. Net revenue on a managed basis were $25.59 billion compared with $24.08 billion in the same period a year earlier. Interest income at JPMorgan rose $12.39 billion compared with $11.67 billion a year ago.

The bank also saw solid loan growth in the quarter across both its consumer and business lending businesses.

"We are off to a good start for the year with all of our businesses performing well and building on their momentum from last year," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a prepared statement.

JPMorgan's investment banking division also did well, reporting net income of $3.24 billion compared with $1.98 billion in the same period a year earlier. Investment banking revenue rose 34 percent from year earlier, while JPMorgan's trading division saw a 14 percent rise in revenues from a year earlier, helped especially by bond trading.

JPMorgan is one of three big Wall Street banks that will report its results Thursday, along with Citigroup and Wells Fargo.