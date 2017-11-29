KeyCorp and Regal rise while Autodesk and Facebook tumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Autodesk Inc., down $20.61 to $109.34
The software maker announced weak results and said it will cut 1,150 jobs, or about 13 percent of its staff.
Regal Entertainment Group, up 54 cents to $20.17
The movie theater chain said UK-based Cineworld wants to buy it and the two companies are in talks.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $16.13 to $301.99
The Mexican food chain said it will hire a new CEO to replace founder Steve Ells.
Tiffany & Co., down $1.49 to $92.55
The jewelry retailer had a solid third quarter but investors were concerned about its business in the current period.
KeyCorp., up 53 cents to $19.01
Banks made big gains for the second day in a row as interest rates rose and the odds of a corporate tax cut appeared to improve.
Facebook Inc., down $7.29 to $175.13
Technology companies fell sharply, and some of the biggest losses went to the big names that have led the market this year.
Nordstrom Inc., up $3.09 to $45.76
Retailers climbed after the Commerce Department raised its estimate for U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.
Boston Scientific Corp., down 44 cents to $25.95
The medical device maker announced another delay for a heart valve system.