KeyCorp and Regal rise while Autodesk and Facebook tumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Autodesk Inc., down $20.61 to $109.34

The software maker announced weak results and said it will cut 1,150 jobs, or about 13 percent of its staff.

Regal Entertainment Group, up 54 cents to $20.17

The movie theater chain said UK-based Cineworld wants to buy it and the two companies are in talks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $16.13 to $301.99

The Mexican food chain said it will hire a new CEO to replace founder Steve Ells.

Tiffany & Co., down $1.49 to $92.55

The jewelry retailer had a solid third quarter but investors were concerned about its business in the current period.

KeyCorp., up 53 cents to $19.01

Banks made big gains for the second day in a row as interest rates rose and the odds of a corporate tax cut appeared to improve.

Facebook Inc., down $7.29 to $175.13

Technology companies fell sharply, and some of the biggest losses went to the big names that have led the market this year.

Nordstrom Inc., up $3.09 to $45.76

Retailers climbed after the Commerce Department raised its estimate for U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.

Boston Scientific Corp., down 44 cents to $25.95

The medical device maker announced another delay for a heart valve system.