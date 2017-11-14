Lawsuit: Rent at Kushner properties inflated illegally

Tenants of another building owned by the company of Jared Kushner's family are filing a lawsuit over rent that they say is inflated illegally.

The lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Brooklyn filed Tuesday by six residents at 18 Sidney Place in Brooklyn alleges that Kushner Cos. is charging much higher free-market rent, rather than the rent-stabilized rate required by law. The suit seeks class action status.

Kushner Cos. did not respond immediately for comment.

The case follows a similar suit filed in August by nine residents of another Kushner building in Brooklyn. That case also seeks class action status.

Jared Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a senior adviser.