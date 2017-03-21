Lennar and Capital One skid while Marriott, Silicom rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Apple Inc., down $1.62 to $139.84

The company cut prices for some iPad models but did not mention the rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

General Mills Inc., down 50 cents to $59.76

The maker of Cheerios and Yoplait reported weaker-than-expected sales.

Lennar Corp., down $1.41 to $51.27

The home builder reported strong first-quarter results but its stock gave up some of its recent gains.

Target Corp., down 98 cents to $53.39

The retailer said it will redesign its stores and said it will spend $7 billion on that initiative and other plans.

Silicom Ltd., up $8.03 to $46.74

The server and network computing appliances company said it won a contract that could bring it more than $30 million in annual sales.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $3.13 to $83.65

Banks lagged the market as bond yields and interest rates moved lower.

Marriott International Inc., up 42 cents to $89.10

In a presentation to investors, the hotel chain said it will speed up growth over the next few years.

Canadian Solar Inc., down $1.22 to $12.33

The solar wafer manufacturer's fourth-quarter results fell short of Wall Street projections.