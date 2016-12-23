Lockheed Martin and Cintas Drop; Fred's and Cal-Maine Climb

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Lockheed Martin Corp., down $3.21 to $249.59

The aerospace company fell after President-elect Donald Trump again criticized the cost of its F-35 fighter jet.

Cintas Corp., down $3.73 to $116.36

The uniform supplier reported a weak second-quarter profit.

Allergan PLC, up $5.09 to $199.08

Health care companies, including drugmakers, did better than the market overall on Friday.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.03 to $5.77

The drug developer said its irritable bowel syndrome drug plecanatide worked in a late-stage clinical trial.

Fred's Inc., up 82 cents to $20.20

Alden Global Capital disclosed a 25 percent stake in the retailer and said it wants to discuss Fred's plan to buy 865 Rite Aid stores.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., up $2.95 to $44.95

The egg producer said prices, which have been weak lately, have increased since the end of its second quarter.

Lowe's Cos., down 71 cents to $72.30

Retailers continued their recent slump and took consumer-focused companies slightly lower.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., down $1.90 to $143.98

Financial stocks, which have soared since the presidential election, traded a bit lower Friday.