Long-term mortgage rates rise to highest level in months

Long-term mortgage rates rose this week to the highest level in months.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said the rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages hit 3.95 percent, up from 3.90 percent last week and highest since July. The rate on 15-year home loans, popular among those who refinance mortgages, climbed to an average 3.31 percent, highest since April and up from 3.24 percent last week.
|This week
|Last week
|A year ago
|30-year fixed
|3.95
|3.90
|3.94
|15-year fixed
|3.31
|3.24
|3.14
|5-year adjustable
|3.21
|3.22
|3.07