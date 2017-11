Long-term mortgage rates slipped this week, though shorter-term rates rose in response to better economic news that made it more likely the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.9 percent 3.92 percent 4.08 percent 15-year fixed 3.3 percent 3.32 percent 3.34 percent 5-year adjustable 3.32 percent 3.22 percent 3.15 percent