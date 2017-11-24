Macy's and Hess jump while Bonanza Creek sinks

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Macy's Inc., up 44 cents to $21.07
The department store's CEO told CNBC the holiday shopping season is off to a good start.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up 22 cents to $13.70
Israeli business publication Calcalist reported that the drugmaker will cut large numbers of jobs in the U.S. and Israel.
Hess Corp., up 95 cents to $44.40
Oil prices continued to rise after Bloomberg reported that major oil producing nations are close to extending production cuts.
Gap, Inc., up 47 cents to $29.64
The clothing company was among retailers boosted by the start of holiday shopping season and strong quarterly results.
SandRidge Energy Inc. up $1.40 to $18.90
Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 13.5 percent stake in SandRidge and said he opposes its purchase of Bonanza Creek Energy.
Qualcomm Inc., up 78 cents to $68.91
Reuters reported that rival chipmaker Broadcom might raise its $103 billion offer for the company.
Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., down $3.76 to $28.38
Two of SandRidge Energy's three largest investors say they don't want SandRidge to buy Bonanza Creek.
Fifth Third Bancorp, down 22 cents to $28.20
Banks didn't do as well as the rest of the market following a steep decline in interest rates Wednesday.