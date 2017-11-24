Macy's and Hess jump while Bonanza Creek sinks

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Macy's Inc., up 44 cents to $21.07

The department store's CEO told CNBC the holiday shopping season is off to a good start.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up 22 cents to $13.70

Israeli business publication Calcalist reported that the drugmaker will cut large numbers of jobs in the U.S. and Israel.

Hess Corp., up 95 cents to $44.40

Oil prices continued to rise after Bloomberg reported that major oil producing nations are close to extending production cuts.

Gap, Inc., up 47 cents to $29.64

The clothing company was among retailers boosted by the start of holiday shopping season and strong quarterly results.

SandRidge Energy Inc. up $1.40 to $18.90

Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a 13.5 percent stake in SandRidge and said he opposes its purchase of Bonanza Creek Energy.

Qualcomm Inc., up 78 cents to $68.91

Reuters reported that rival chipmaker Broadcom might raise its $103 billion offer for the company.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., down $3.76 to $28.38

Two of SandRidge Energy's three largest investors say they don't want SandRidge to buy Bonanza Creek.

Fifth Third Bancorp, down 22 cents to $28.20

Banks didn't do as well as the rest of the market following a steep decline in interest rates Wednesday.