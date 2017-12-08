How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

Stocks rose Friday following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, and the strong finish pushed the Standard & Poor's 500 index to its third straight weekly gain despite some early struggles.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 14.52 points, or 0.6 percent, to finish at 2,651.50, a record.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 117.68, or 0.5 percent, to 24,329.16.

The Nasdaq composite rose 27.24, or 0.4 percent, to 6,840.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 1.26, or 0.1 percent, to 1,521.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.28 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 97.57 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 7.51 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.30 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 412.67 points, or 18.4 percent.

The Dow is up 4,566.56 points, or 23.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,456.96 points, or 27.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 164.59 points, or 12.1 percent.