How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

Rising retailers pushed U.S. stock indexes further into record territory on Friday, as the market's fabulous start to 2018 carried through its second week.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 18.68 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,786.24.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 228.46, or 0.9 percent, to 25,803.19.

The Nasdaq composite rose 49.28, or 0.7 percent, to 7,261.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 5.18, or 0.3 percent, to 1,591.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.09 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Dow is up 507.32 points, or 2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 124.50 points, or 1.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.96 points, or 2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 112.63 points, or 4.2 percent.

The Dow is up 1,083.97 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 357.67 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.46 points, or 3.7 percent.