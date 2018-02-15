How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Technology companies climbed Thursday as stocks rose for the fifth day in a row. They have now recovered about half their losses during the market's dramatic plunge earlier this month.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 32.57 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,731.20.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 306.88 points, or 1.2 percent, to 25,200.37.

The Nasdaq composite surged 112.81 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,256.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 15.10 points, or 1 percent, to 1,537.20.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 111.65 points, or 4.3 percent.

The Dow is up 1,009.47 points, or 4.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 381.94 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.36 points, or 4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 57.59 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Dow is down 481.15 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 353.04 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.69 points, or 0.1 percent.