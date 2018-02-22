How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed mostly lower Thursday after much of a midday rally faded away by the closing bell.

Industrial stocks contributed the most to the market's gains. Energy companies also rose. Investors were relieved to see bond yields pull back from the four-year highs they reached a day earlier. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.92 percent.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2.63 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,703.96.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 164.70 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,962.48.

The Nasdaq composite fell 8.14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,210.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 1.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,529.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 28.26 points, or 1 percent.

The Dow is down 256.90 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 29.38 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.56 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 30.35 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Dow is up 243.26 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 306.69 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.52 points, or 0.4 percent.