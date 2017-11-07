How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stocks slipped Tuesday as smaller companies and banks took their worst losses in a few months. With stock indexes near record highs, investors moved some money into big-dividend stocks like real estate companies.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.49 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,590.64.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 8.81 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 23,557.23.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 18.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,767.78.

The Russell 2000 index retreated 18.87 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,479.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.80 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 18.04 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 3.35 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.82 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 351.81 points, or 15.7 percent.

The Dow is up 3,794.63 points, or 19.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,384.67 points, or 25.7 percent.

The Russell is up 121.96 points, or 9 percent.