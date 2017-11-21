How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

The market's biggest winners this year, technology and health care, powered U.S. stock indexes to more all-time highs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 16.89 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,599.03.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 160.50 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,590.83.

The Nasdaq composite rose 71.77 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,862.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks leaped 15.49 points, or 1 percent, to 1,518.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 20.18 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is up 232.59 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 79.69 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.07 points, or 1.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 360.20 points, or 16.1 percent.

The Dow is up 3,828.23 points, or 19.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,479.36 points, or 27.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 161.76 points, or 11.9 percent.