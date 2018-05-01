How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks clawed back early losses Tuesday as Apple led a rally in technology companies. Smaller, more domestically-focused companies also climbed. The late push canceled out losses for household goods makers and industrial companies.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 6.75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,654.80.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 64.10 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,099.05.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 64.44 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,130.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 8.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,550.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 15.11 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is down 212.14 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 10.90 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.91 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 18.81 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is down 620.17 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 227.31 points, or 3.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.82 points, or 1 percent.