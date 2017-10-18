How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

Banks and technology companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher Wednesday, delivering another set of market milestones.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 23,000 for the first time, thanks largely to IBM, which posted its biggest one-day gain since January 2009 after reporting strong quarterly results. The other major stock indexes also hit new highs.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1.90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,561.26.

The Dow gained 160.16 points, or 0.7 percent, to 23,157.60.

The Nasdaq composite added 0.56 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,624.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 7.65 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,505.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 8.09 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow added 285.88 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 18.42 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.49 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 322.43 points, or 14.4 percent.

The Dow is up 3,395 points, or 17.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,241.10 points, or 23.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 148.01 points, or 10.9 percent