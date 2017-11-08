How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stock indexes finished with small gains Wednesday as video game makers gave technology companies a boost and household goods companies also rose. However a recent decline in interest rates continued to put pressure on banks.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 3.74 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,594.38.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6.13 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 23,563.36.

The Nasdaq composite gained 21.34 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,789.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 2.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,481.73.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.54 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is up 24.17 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 24.68 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.18 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 355.55 points, or 15.9 percent.

The Dow is up 3,800.76 points, or 19.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,406 points, or 26.1 percent.

The Russell is up 124.60 points, or 9.2 percent.