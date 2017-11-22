How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stocks mostly slipped away from their record highs Wednesday as the two former halves of Hewlett-Packard both tumbled, while falling interest rates helped phone companies but hurt banks.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,597.08.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 64.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,526.18.

The Nasdaq composite gained 4.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,867.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 2.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,516.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.23 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is up 167.94 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 84.57 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.94 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 358.25 points, or 16 percent.

The Dow is up 3,763.58 points, or 19 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,484.24 points, or 27.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.63 points, or 11.8 percent.