How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Wednesday as gains among grocery stores and other consumer-focused companies outweighed losses in financial stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average notched its third record high this week. A last-minute pullback left the Standard & Poor's 500 index slightly lower. The mixed results on Wall Street came as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate for the third time this year.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 1.26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,662.85.

The Dow gained 80.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,585.43.

The Nasdaq composite added 13.48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,875.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 8.33 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,524.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.35 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 256.27 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 35.72 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.72 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 424.02 points, or 18.9 percent.

The Dow is up 4,822.83 points, or 24.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,492.68 points, or 27.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 167.32 points, or 12.3 percent.