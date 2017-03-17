How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stocks limped into the weekend with mixed results on Friday, but the market nevertheless capped off yet another winning week. Gains for dividend-paying stocks offset drops for banks and health care stocks.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,378.25.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,914.62.

The Nasdaq composite rose 0.24 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 5,901.00.

The Russell 2000 rose 5.49, or 0.4 percent, to 1,391.52.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.65 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is up 11.64, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 39.27, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.26, or 1.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 139.42, or 6.2 percent.

The Dow is up 1,152.02, or 5.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 517.88, or 9.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.39, or 2.5 percent.