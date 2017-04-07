How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stocks never got going Friday after a slightly disappointing jobs report and word of U.S. missile strikes against Syria. Investors bought shares of defense contractors and stocks that are traditionally considered safe.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,355.54.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 6.85 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,656.10.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 1.14 points, 0.02 percent, to 5,877.71.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,364.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 slid 7.18 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow lost 7.12 points, or 0.03 percent.

The Nasdaq sank 33.93 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 dropped 21.36 points, or 1.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 116.71 points, or 5.2 percent.

The Dow is up 893.50 points, or 4.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 494.69 points, or 9.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.43 points, or 0.5 percent.