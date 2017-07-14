How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher Friday, notching record highs for several major U.S. indexes.

Gains for big technology and health care companies drove the market higher. Big-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies rose as bond yields fell. Banks lagged the rest of the market.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 11.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,459.27, a record.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 84.65 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,637.74, a record.

The Nasdaq composite added 38.03 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,312.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3.16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,428.82, a record.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.09 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is up 223.40 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 159.39 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.98 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 220.44 points, or 9.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,875.14 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 929.35 points, or 17.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 71.69 points, or 5.3 percent.