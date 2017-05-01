How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks rose Monday as big technology companies like Apple continued to rally. Investors bought stocks and sold bonds and gold after Congress agreed to a deal that will keep the government operating for the rest of the fiscal year.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 4.13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,388.33.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.05 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,913.46.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 44 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,091.60.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks advanced 6.93 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,407.36.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 149.50 points, or 6.7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,150.86 points, or 5.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is 708.48 points, or 13.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 50.23 points, or 3.7 percent.