How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks finished mostly higher Monday as banks, media and energy companies climbed just enough to cancel out losses for technology companies including Facebook and Amazon.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1.80 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,470.30.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,891.12.

The Nasdaq composite declined 26.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,348.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 4.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,425.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 231.47 points, or 10.3 percent.

The Dow is up 2,128.52 points, or 10.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 965.01 points, or 17.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.01 points, or 5 percent.