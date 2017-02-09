How Major US Stock Market Indexes Fared on Thursday

Strong earnings from big U.S. companies helped deliver another batch of milestones for Wall Street on Thursday. The three major U.S. stock indexes each set record highs as investors bid up shares in companies that reported better results than analysts were expecting.

Financial stocks led the rally. Energy companies also rose as the price of crude oil closed higher. Utilities and materials lagged the broader market.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 118.06 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,172.40.

The S&P 500 index added 13.20 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,307.87.

The Nasdaq composite gained 32.73 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,715.18.

The Russell 2000 index picked up 19.79 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,378.53.

For the week:

The Dow is up 100.94 points, or 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 10.45 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 48.41 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.69 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 409.80 points, or 2.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 69.04 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 332.06 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.40 points, or 1.6 percent.