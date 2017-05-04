How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

Oil prices and energy companies plunged Thursday, canceling out gains elsewhere in the market including in consumer goods makers, health care companies and banks.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 1.39 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,389.52.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,951.47.

The Nasdaq composite gained 2.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,075.34.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks fell 2.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,388.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.32 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is up 10.96 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 27.73 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.58 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 150.69 points, or 6.7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,188.76 points, or 6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 692.22 points, or 12.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.72 points, or 2.3 percent.