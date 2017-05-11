How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stocks closed modestly lower Thursday as several retailers declined after reporting disappointing results. Banks and real estate companies were also big decliners. Consumer goods, health care and utilities stocks eked out small gains.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,394.44.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 23.69 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,919.42.

The Nasdaq composite lost 13.18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,115.96.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gave up 9.39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,390.20.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.85 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is down 87.52 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 15.21 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.80 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 155.61 points, or 7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,156.82 points, or 5.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 732.85 points, or 13.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 33.07 points, or 2.4 percent.