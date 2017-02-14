How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

Bank stocks jumped Tuesday on hopes that bigger profits are ahead, and U.S. indexes again pushed to record highs.

On Tuesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.25 points, or 0.5 percent, to 20,504.41.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 9.33 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,337.58.

The Nasdaq composite gained 18.62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,782.57.

The Russell 2000 index picked up 4.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,396.65.

For the week:

The Dow is up 235.04 points, or 1.2 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 21.48 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 48.44 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.81 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 741.81 points, or 3.8 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 98.75 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 399.45 points, or 7.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 39.52 points, or 2.9 percent.