How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stocks hardly moved Tuesday as investors were slow to dip a toe back into the market, although energy companies did climb with the price of oil and natural gas. Banks and retailers took losses.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1.32 points, or almost 0.1 percent, to 2,360.16.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 39.03 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,689.24.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 3.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,898.61.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 1.49 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,368.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.56 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 26.02 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 13.13 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.74 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 121.33 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Dow is up 926.64 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 515.49 points, or 9.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.05 points, or 0.8 percent.