How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after weak first-quarter reports from Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs frustrated investors who hope that company earnings are on the rise. Health care companies declined the most.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 6.82 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,342.19.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 113.64 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,523.28.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 7.32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,849.47.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks added 0.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,361.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.24 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 70.03 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 44.32 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is 16.65 points, or 1.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 103.36 points, or 4.6 percent.

The Dow is up 760.68 points, or 3.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 466.35 points, or 8.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.76 points, or 0.4 percent.