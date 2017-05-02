How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

Despite strong results from industrial companies, U.S. stocks couldn't get any momentum going Tuesday after car makers said their sales are shrinking, which made investors worry if consumers are shutting their wallets.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 2.84 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,391.17.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 36.43 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,949.89.

The Nasdaq composite gained 3.76 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,095.37.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks skidded 8 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,399.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.97 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is up 9.38 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 47.76 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.07 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 152.34 points, or 6.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,187.29 points, or 6 percent.

The Nasdaq is 712.25 points, or 13.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.23 points, or 3.1 percent.