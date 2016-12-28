How Major US Stock Market Indexes Fared on Wednesday

Stocks closed broadly lower Wednesday, more than wiping out the gains from a day earlier. Banks and basic materials companies led the way lower, and the losses accelerated as the day wore on. Trading was light ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 111.36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 19,833.68.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 18.96 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,249.92.

The Nasdaq composite lost 48.89 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,438.56.

The Russell 2000 gave up 16.88 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,360.83.

For the week:

The Dow is down 100.13 points, or 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 13.87 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 24.13 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.68 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 2,408.65 points, or 13.8 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 205.98 points, or 10.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 431.15 points, or 8.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 224.94 points, or 19.8 percent.